Imphal: Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, Manipur police arrested two suspected cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive, (PREPAK-Pro) in an operation in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Two .32 pistols with magazines, five demand letters, a four-wheeler, and two mobile handsets were recovered from them.

According to the police report, acting on a tip-off from their intelligence sources that some underground cadres were trying to carry out anti-social activities ahead of the R-Day, a team of the Imphal West district police raided a hideout in the Lamphel area of the Imphal West district.

The operation successfully ended with the arrests of two alleged cadres of the PREPAk (P) namely Sairem Rishikumar Singh @ Pathou (24) and Longjam Nganthoiba Meitei @ Achouba @ Lamngakpa (22).

They were arrested from Langol Type II under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District at around 7 pm on Saturday.

The report also stated that the detained individuals were involved in extortion activities from Imphal and Thoubal areas during the past few months.

The arrested individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Lamphel police station for necessary action.

Notably, nine underground outfits are boycotting the R-Day, calling for a total shutdown on this day.