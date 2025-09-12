Imphal: The troopers of Assam Rifles and CRPF, in tandem with the Manipur police, conducted operations ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit in Manipur.

They also destroyed an illegally constructed bunker and recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives. The operations were carried out at two districts – Kangpokpi and Jiribam during the past 24 hours, the police reported on Friday.

According to the Manipur police, working on intelligence-oriented tip-off “some arms and ammunition were stored at a location along the Manipur-Assam border, the joint team launched a flash operation conducted ahead of the PM’s visit in Manipur on September 13.

During the operation at Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village bordering Assam on the west, the joint team recovered modified SBBL gun, country-made muzzle-loading SBBL guns, .22 pistol and others.

The reports added during the second phase, the joint team busted a militant’s bunker created for anti-social activities.

It also demolished the illegal structures at Lambung hill under Leimakhong-PS, Kangpokpi district, on Thursday.

But, nobody was apprehended with militants fleeing when the law enforcers reached.