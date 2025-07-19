Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a lawyer and three others for allegedly forging voter identity (ID) cards to fraudulently claim motor accident compensation. The four individuals were remanded into judicial custody until July 24.

The arrests followed a complaint filed on July 16 by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal with the officer in-charge of Lamphel police station. The tribunal reported that several individuals had attempted to withdraw compensation using counterfeit ID cards.

The arrested individuals have been identified as advocate Wahidur Rahman (51), Md Abdul Samad (54), Md Bashirur Rahman (53), and Jamila Begum (38), all residents of Lilong, approximately 12 kilometers from Imphal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that advocate Wahidur Rahman allegedly orchestrated the scheme, using fake voter ID cards, fictitious names, and fabricated photographs to facilitate the compensation claims.

It is reported that the other three individuals hired the advocate and applied for compensation in three separate cases. These claims were based on a tribunal order from December 18, 2024, which awarded Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation.

Following the arrests, Lamphel Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) and presented the suspects before a duty magistrate. The court granted a seven-day police remand to allow for further investigation into the matter.