Imphal: Road accidents claimed 834 lives in 3,123 different fatalities in Manipur over the past 7 years, according to the Traffic Control Police Wing, Manipur Police Department.

The state witnessed 291 road accidents in 2024, resulting in 75 deaths and 600 injuries, according to the police’s Road Crash Fatalities Report, 2024.

The number of accidents was higher in 2023, with 357 cases, 103 deaths, and 572 injuries.

In 2022, the total number of accidents increased to 387, with 122 fatalities and 698 injuries.

In 2021, the police registered 374 cases, with 105 deaths and 435 injuries.

In 2020, there were 433 cases, resulting in 125 deaths and 563 injuries.

Over the past seven years, the highest number of fatalities occurred in 2019, with 678 accidents, 164 deaths, and 904 injuries.

The second-highest number of accidents occurred in 2018, with 603 cases, 140 deaths, and 764 injuries.