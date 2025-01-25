Imphal: A Fast Track Court in Manipur sentenced a 65-year-old rape convict to 8 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Salam Imocha, Judge of the Fast Track Special Court number 1 Manipur on Friday announced the sentence against convict Nongthombam Ramesh,65, of Imphal West district.

The conviction was imparted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor on July 9, 2019, according to the dossier, the court officials said.

The case was taken after the victim’s mother complained to the Imphal West women’s police station.

The complainant stated that her minor daughter was sexually assaulted by the convict inside a room cum shop rented to the convict somewhere in Imphal West.

To bring the charge levelled against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt, the Investigating Officer produced eight prosecution witnesses, 18 exhibits and other material objects.

The convict also produced three defence witnesses during the trial of the case in defence. The Court, however, set off one year and 10 months for the convict to be in judicial custody from his full sentence period – 8 years.