Manipur KCP cadres

Imphal: Manipur police have arrested 6 cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in the operations conducted at three separate hideouts in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts during the past 36 hours.

According to officials, Manipur police arrested the cadres of KCP-PWG while they were in the illegal action of extorting money from the general public.

Following their arrest, police also recovered Rs 10,000 in cash, a scooter, 6 mobiles, and demand letters.

Police state that they arrested Aheibam Johnson Singh @ Khonthang (27, Ningthoujam Scolia Devi @ Chaoba (25), and Salam Binita Devi @ Bemma @ Tamna (22), during the first operation at Thangmeiband near the Manipur legislative assembly.

After their on-spot interrogations, police launched the second operation at Wangkei in Imphal East district and arrested Laishram Suraj Singh @ Ibungo (33) and Sapam Ningol Kshetrimayum (O) Ashangbi Devi (34), the police asserted.

Subsequently, police arrested Nongmeikapam Jilish Meitei (29) at Chingarel Tejpur under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District, in the last operation.

The officials added that the Manipur police have handed over the arrested KCP-PWG cadres to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.