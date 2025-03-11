Imphal: Around 500 vehicles, including passenger buses, goods-laden trucks, and oil tankers, are stranded between Hengbung and T Khullen in Manipur’s Senapati district on National Highway 102 due to the ongoing total shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council.

This highway, which links Myanmar to India via Imphal, Kohima, and Dimapur in Nagaland, has been severely affected by the disruption.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dhramendra Tyagi, the Superintendent of Police in Senapati, assured that the police are taking measures to protect the stranded people and vehicles. However, he expressed concerns that anti-social elements may target the loaded trucks. To support those stranded, police and local civil society organizations have been distributing water and essential items to the passengers, drivers, and their assistants.

Meanwhile, Salony Tony, the president of the Senapati District Students Association, urged the Kuki-Zo Council, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) to end the indefinite shutdown that has been in place since March 8.

Tony emphasized that the ongoing bandh is causing suffering not only for the local community but also for other people, including Nagas. In addition, several non-Manipuri drivers stranded in the area have appealed to the government for urgent assistance, as many of their vehicles are carrying perishable goods like onions, potatoes, and fish.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!