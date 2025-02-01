Manipur: 50 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed

Imphal: Approximately 50 acres of illegal poppy cultivations were chopped down in two separate hill districts in the north and northwest parts of Manipur during the past 24 hours.

On receiving intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a series of operations on Friday.

The police reports said that the security forces struck a major blow to drug cartels in Noney district, destroying 4.49 acres of illicit poppy plantations.

The operation was led by Noney District Police, along with a joint forest team from Noney and Tamenglong, in the Nurathel village hill range under Noney Police Station.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of Manipur Police, Central Forces, Forest Department, and Executive Magistrate conducted a poppy cultivation destruction drive at Lhungjang village hill range under Saikul-PS, Kangpokpi District.

During the destruction drive, approximately 45 acres (approximately) of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed.

No arrests were made during the operations.

Different FIRs have been registered for further investigations.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a social media post wrote, “Kudos to our security forces and officials for their tireless commitment as we intensify the War on Drugs with unwavering resolve!”