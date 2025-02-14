Imphal: Five cadres of different groups of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were arrested along with 2 pistols, 5 mobile phones, three two-wheelers, and incriminating documents in separate operations, officials said on Friday.

The arrested persons were directly involved in extortion activities and served monetary demands from many individuals and government employees in different sensitive places across the state.

Kangjam Pradip Singh @ Pari @ Tenoi (38), Leimapokpam Sanjit Meitei @ Naobi (54), and Thokchom Romeshchandra Singh @ Ayangba (33) of the KCP (Noyon) group were arrested from their hideouts in the districts of Imphal west and Imphal East on Thursday.

Police also arrested two cadres of KCP (PWG) from Sangaiyumpham Nungphou Samaram Road under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal District, namely, Thokchom Lanchenba Singh @ Mutum (22) and Md. Salim Khan @ Md Amir (32).

The arrested persons were reportedly forwarded to the relevant courts for legal proceedings.

The recovered items are now in the safe custody of the concerned police station for further action, the police added.