Imphal: Manipur Police arrested 5 active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyol group) from various areas of Imphal East and Imphal West Districts on Monday.

Police recovered one 9 mm pistol loaded with three live rounds in the magazine, a pistol holster, 3 mobile phones, and two two-wheelers from their possession. They were involved in extortion and intimidation, the police said.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh (27) of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, Porompat PS, Imphal East, Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24) of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Imphal West, at present – Sawombung Thongkhong, Imphal East, Soubam Rohit Singh (23) of Soibam Leikai, Ayangpalli Road, Imphal East, Leishangthem Naobi Singh (33) of Langol Game Village, Zone-II, Imphal West, and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei (25) of Lamlai Mayai Leikai, Imphal East.

The officials added that the arrested persons and the seized items are now in the concerned police station for legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law.

