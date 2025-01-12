Manipur: The five-day “Gaan-Ngai” festival, a major religious and cultural event for the Zeliangrong Naga communities in Northeast India, began on Sunday in Imphal, Manipur.

The festival, known for its rich traditions, kicked off with religious rituals, ho-hoing, fire-making, and other customs to honor the Almighty.

The remaining days will feature communal celebrations, dances, and the exchange of gifts.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the State-Level Gaan-Ngai celebration at Sagolband Ramji Kabui Village, Imphal West, where he urged the people of the state to take responsibility for preserving their cultural traditions, regardless of religious differences.

Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and several MLAs, attended the event.

The Kabui Samiti, now the Zeliangrong Union, officially fixed Gaan-Ngai on the 13th day of the Manipuri lunar calendar, starting in December or January, in 1947.