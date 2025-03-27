Imphal: Central and state forces arrested five militants associated with three different valley-based underground groups allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting businesses, government officials, and the transport sector in a series of operations on Wednesday.

Police arrested two cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA/RPF), along with two individuals from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) and an activist from the prohibited Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in the valley districts of Imphal East and Imphal West.

The police recovered three two-wheelers, five mobiles along with an equal number of SIM cards, Rs 16,000 in cash, five Aadhaar cards, and several incriminating documents, including demand letters, from their possession.

The ages of the arrested individuals were between 22 to 44 years.

Police reported that they have arrested individuals who directly engaged in extortion activities, targeting business establishments, government employees, fuel stations, and educational institutes in the valley areas, particularly in the Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Authorities announced that they will continue their crackdowns on insurgent groups engaged in criminal activities to reaffirm their commitment to maintaining law and order in Manipur.