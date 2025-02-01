Manipur: 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: A joint team from the central and state forces burnt down three huts belonging to allegedly poppy cultivators in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

The team after driving away armed poppy cultivators destroyed approximately 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at the Lhungjang village in Kangpokpi District on Friday, officials said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An earlier attempt by the joint team to destroy the same poppy plantations proved futile due to alleged resistance by an armed mob.

A mob of around 80 people allegedly supported by armed men confronted the security team.

In the heat of the confrontation, officials said, four security vehicles were damaged.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, with additional force, the armed men and mob fled from the scene.

Subsequently, the huts and the illegal plantations were razed to the ground at the will of the security forces.

Officials added that the police registered a case and investigations have been started to find out the owner of the land and its illegal poppy cultivation.