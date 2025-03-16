Manipur: 439 goods-laden trucks reach Imphal amid restrictions

Imphal: Amid the restriction of movements of the Meitei people in the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of Manipur altogether, 439 vehicles carrying essential items and petroleum products have arrived at Imphal on Sunday.

Manipur Police control room report on Sunday stated that the authority has set up a total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints on the National Highways in the hill areas of Manipur, to allow smooth passage of the vehicles coming from Assam and Nagaland and vice versa.

These goods-laden vehicles arrived at Imphal from the neighbouring states on the NHs in “Manipur despite some Kuki Zo outfits imposing restrictions on the movements of Meiteis on these highways.

The Police control room confirmed that the authority has ensured the movement of 115 nos and 324 number of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively.

Security convoy is being provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, the report stated.

Security forces have been conducting intelligence-based combing operations at the hotspots to recover all the looted/snatched/illegal weapons from the state, the report added.