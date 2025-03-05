Manipur: 40 acres of poppy field obliterated at Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: Central paramilitary troopers in collaboration with Manipur Police obliterated approximately 40 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Khudai-Khullen hill range in Tengnoupal district sharing border with Myanmar on Wednesday.

Officials said, the joint team comprising Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted the operation.

The operation took place in the presence of a district executive magistrate from 7 am on Wednesday. Around 90 security personnel including officers launched the operation.

At the end of the chipping down drive, security personnel destroyed around 40 acres of fully riped standing poppy crops.

The destroyed poppy plants has to yield about 200 kilograms of raw opium. The 200 kgs of raw opium would be worth around Rs 2.6 lakhs in the regional black markets.

The authorities have registered an FIR in this regards. Although, authorities did not make any arrest during the operation.

Notably, this is the fourth time operation against the poppy cultivation in this hill range.

During the past few days, state and central security forces had destroyed around 100 acres of poppy cultivations in the hill ranges of the Khudai, Khullen, Chelep, Loikong, and Khudei-Laipham villages in this district.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) has confirmed the operations and stated, “This initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of security forces to combat narcotics and ensure a drug-free society“.

He added that the security forces remain steadfast in their mission to uphold peace and stability.