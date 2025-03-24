Imphal: Security forces in Manipur apprehended six individuals, including two volunteers from the Arambai Tenggol (AT), for their involvement in the assault on four cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P), an underground group currently in peace talks with the government.

The security forces have already apprehended the four UNLF-P members who were hospitalized after clashing with the AT members.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security forces arrested the alleged AT members, Kshetrimayum Nikhil Singh (28), son of Ksh. Prakash Singh from Sajiwa Jail, Imphal East District, and Yumnam Paringanba Singh (23), son of Y. Romesh Singh from Moirangkampu Sajed Awang Leikai, Imphal East District, in connection with the clash at Kongpal Khong, Imphal East, on March 22.

The police reported that raids are ongoing to arrest other suspects. An FIR has been filed for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!