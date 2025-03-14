Imphal: Police arrested four alleged smugglers, including two from Assam, along with 106.79 kilograms of high-quality drugs worth approximately Rs 1.7 crores in the international clandestine drug markets in the 24 hours.

The contraband items, smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar through the porous Manipur-Myanmar border.

Police also impounded a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler used in the shady trades.

Based on intelligence input from various sources, a joint team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Imphal, and Manipur police intercepted a consignment of World is Your (WIY) tablets, an illegal drug manufactured in Myanmar, weighing 102.393 kg and worth around Rs 1.2 crores near Lilong police station, Thoubal district.

During the operation, the team arrested three persons on Thursday.

The Manipur police control room reports confirmed the arrests and later identified the arrested persons as Amaldas Xalxo (42) son of Lachit Gaon, Sarupathar, Golaghat district, Assam, Mahedi Alom (18) son of Abdul Mannas Ali of VTC Borthal Kachari Gaon, Marigaon, Assam and Mohammad Khurshid of Lilong Hangamthabi, Thoubal district of Manipur along with a truck.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles intercepted an illegal consignment of contraband at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in New Shijang, Moreh Tengnoupal District.

During a routine check, troops stopped a Yamaha Cygnus bike and a detailed inspection uncovered four packets of WIY tablets, weighing approximately 4.4 kg.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth 0.5 crore in the international market.

The arrested smugglers, the confiscated items, and the impounded vehicles are now in the concerned police station for further legal formalities.