Manipur: 4 Prepak Pro, 1 UNLF arrested in extortion case

Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police arrested 4 alleged cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), and one activist of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an official said on Monday.

The official said that the security forces retrieved a cache of weapons, grenades, ammunition, mobile phones, and vehicles from them during the operations conducted at different strategic locations in Manipur during the past 24 hours.

Arrest of Md. Taj Khan @ Romen (37) a Prepak-P cadre from Mantripukhri Bazar under Heingang-PS, Imphal East District led to the capturing of three other PREPAK (Pro), namely, Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh @ Ratan (47) and RK Navy Meitei (32) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur District.

Security forces arrested them for extortion activities from various shops, transporters, government employees, etc, the official said.

During the operation security forces recovered one .303 LMG, two.303 LMG Magazine, 16 .303 live ammunition, three 7.62 mm SLR live ammunition, one 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, one 7.62 mm AK live ammunition, 24 live ballistic cartridges, one 36 Hand Grenade key, three Grenade Arm Ring, one .303 blank ammunition, one four-wheeler, and four mobile phones.

Yet in another operation, security forces arrested one UNLF cadre involved in extortion activities from Ningombam Lamkhai crossing near Punya Toyota Showroom under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West District.

The police identified the arrested cadre as Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27). From his possession police recovered one mobile phone, one wallet containing one Aadhaar Card, and one two-wheeler, the official added.