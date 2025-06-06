Imphal: A joint operation by state and central forces in the Manipur valley over the past 36 hours has resulted in the arrest of four alleged cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

Police officials on Friday reported that the arrested individuals had extensively carried out extortion activities across the Imphal Valley. Their targets included government offices, businessmen, local shopkeepers, oil pumps, and transporters across Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West Districts.

The breakthrough came with the initial arrest of Moirangthem Babu Singh, also known as Chingshang (34), from Ngangkhalawai Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur District.

Reports indicate that the security forces made the arrest between Ngangkhalawai and Thamnapokpi gap along NH-02 under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District. Authorities seized one mobile phone and one SIM card from his possession.

Following his on-spot interrogation, the joint team launched a second operation in a secluded area of the Imphal West district. This led to the apprehension of three other PLA cadres at Taothong Khunou near Khudeiban Lampak under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West District.

Police identified the arrestees as Salam Amarjit Singh (37), of Andro Khunou Torongthel, Imphal East District, Hijam Anand Singh (27), of Andro Khunou Torongthel, Imphal East District, and Sharubam Sarat Singh (28), of Andro Khunou Torongthel, Imphal East District

From their possession, authorities seized three mobile phones, one wallet containing a small amount of money, and three Aadhaar Cards, police added.