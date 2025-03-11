Imphal: Manipur Police arrested four suspected members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) for extorting money from the general public, government employees, and shops.

The police recovered four high explosive hand grenades, Rs 260 in cash, a two-wheeler, four mobile phones, and 11 demand letters from their unauthorized possession.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Yambem Gulshan @ Naoba (30), Philem Jenan Singh (32), Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), and Shandham Romen Singh (39), all residents of the Imphal West district. The police launched operations to curb anti-social activities in the greater Imphal areas.

The arrests and seizures occurred in separate operations at the RIMS gate, Haobam Marak, and Samurou in Imphal West district over the past 48 hours. The police handed the arrested individuals and the seized items over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.

