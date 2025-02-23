Imphal: Approximately, 4 acres of illicit poppy cultivations and an equal number of farm huts were destroyed in an attempt to eradicate the unauthorized poppy plantations in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

A joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department, and Assam Rifles, based on receiving creditable input, conducted an operation on the hill slopes of Thanglongbung under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi District.

After around 6 hours of horrendous work chipping down the stand crops, the operation successfully ended with the chipping down of the flowering poppy plants and the burning down of four farm huts constructed inside the poppy field.

The destruction drives were carried out in the presence of an executive magistrate.

During the destruction campaign, four acres of poppy flowers with their potential harvesting period to produce about 20 kilograms of raw opium worth around Rs 25, 000 in the regional black markets were razed to the grounds.

Though no arrests have been made in this regard, the police said that an FIR has been registered suo moto for further investigation.