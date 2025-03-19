Manipur: 34 women ambassadors embark on unity journey to Gujarat

Imphal: Thirty-four women ambassadors embarked on a historic journey across India, traveling from the easternmost part of the country, Manipur, to the westernmost part, with a powerful message of “unity in diversity.”

During their visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the world’s tallest statue, the ambassadors were inspired by the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the spirit of unity and leadership that helped shape modern India.

As part of the National Integration Tour (NIT), organized by the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps, the ambassadors also met with Gujarat’s Governor, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The interaction gave the women a chance to learn about the role of women in Gujarat’s growth, with the governor sharing insights on organic farming and its benefits. In return, the ambassadors presented him with a traditional stole and a painting from Imphal as a gesture of appreciation.

The ten-day tour, which began on March 12, 2025, under Operation Sadbhavna, is designed to promote national integration.

Before returning to Imphal on March 22, 2025, the ambassadors will have the opportunity to engage with senior Army officers, learning about leadership and national security.