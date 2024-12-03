Imphal: A thirty-year-old man was shot and injured by unknown armed men in Bishnupur, Manipur, reports said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Salam Bonyson Singh (30), a resident of Moirang Khoiru Leikai in Bishnupur, Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was shot in his left calf by some unidentified persons at Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai in Bishnupur, Manipur at around 7 pm on Monday. A team from Moirang police station that rushed to the spot confirmed that the man was shot after being abducted.

Also Read: Assam CM invites PM Modi to major state events in 2025

The reason behind the incident is now under investigation, the police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In another operation, a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the operations conducted at different locations in two districts in Manipur, reports said on Tuesday.

Following reports of the shooting, the Manipur police assisted by the central forces launched combing operations at Loibol Khunou, Kangpokpi District, and Phaikhothang Village, Churachandpur District.

Also Read: Kukis evicted from Assam may return to Manipur if…, says CM Biren Singh

During the operations, items including one grenade launcher (modified), three pistols with magazines, one single barrel gun, one SLR rifle, three tear smoke shells, two stun guns, and two wireless sets (Baofeng) were recovered.

The injured person was rushed to the local primary health centre and the confiscated weapons were handed over to the concerned police stations, the reports added.