Imphal: An awareness session on the protection of children from Sexual Offences in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has called for necessary intervention in need through counselling, education, and vocational training to overcome trauma.

The event aimed (at) to sensitinise the increasing of the rape cases in the district during the past few years. Officials stated that in this district there were around 30 rape cases during the past four year.

The District hospital record maintains that 4 rape cases have been registered in 2025, 2 in 2021, 11 in 2022, 2 cases in 2023 and, 9 cases in 2024.

Fear of unreported cases of sexual offences against minors is looming large and is also causing concern in this sensitive border district.

Inspector of the Churachandpur district police station, Chinneilam Gangte, expressed concern over underreporting due to the fear of social stigma attached to the Kuki-Zo tribal society.

She appealed to mothers not to hesitate to report any offence against their children, whether they are girls or boys.

The session also provided a detailed overview of the legal framework of the POCSO Act and discussed the remedies available to victims.

Under Section 23 of the POCSO Act, disclosure of the identity of child victims in any form of media is strictly prohibited.

It also urged the public to report any suspected sexual offences against children, encouraging them to seek assistance either from the police or other relevant agencies.

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Churachandpur, Chingngaidon, Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, Prakhar Pandey, and Advocate Thangmuan Ngaihte delivered their valuable speeches on the occasion jointly organised by the District Police, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Churachandpur, and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Churachandpur on Saturday.