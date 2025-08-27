Imphal: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and Border Security Force, rescued three missing children from the Oriental Children’s Home in Village Hringphe, Chakpikarong, Chandel District of Manipur, with Myanmar to the south.

In a stirring display of resolve, compassion, and seamless coordination, the operation was launched on August 26, 2025, and successfully ended on Wednesday, which stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of security forces to safeguard not only borders but also the most vulnerable members of society.

According to a defence wing statement issued on Wednesday, an alert was raised early morning on August 26, when the Principal of the orphanage reported that three boys had gone missing the previous evening.

Responding with urgency, Chakpikarong Police Station activated a district-wide alert, mobilizing all security agencies.

Assam Rifles swiftly joined the effort, deploying teams equipped with night vision devices and searchlights to navigate the unforgiving terrain and thick jungle canopy surrounding the village.

As darkness fell, the search intensified.

Undeterred by the challenging conditions, the joint teams pressed forward with determination. Their efforts bore fruit at 9:20 PM when two of the children were located and safely escorted back.

Refusing to rest, the joint teams continued their search until midnight and resumed operations at dawn.

At 5:00 AM on August 27, the third child was found deep within the forest and reunited with safety.

All three children were subsequently handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for onward rehabilitation at the Children Welfare Centre in Imphal.

The statement further stated that the operation not only highlighted the operational efficiency of Assam Rifles but also underscored its humanitarian ethos and deep-rooted commitment to community welfare.

This successful rescue mission reflects the spirit of unity among security forces and their readiness to go beyond the call of duty.

It reinforces the image of Assam Rifles as a force that protects with courage and serves with heart—standing tall as both sentinels of the frontier and guardians of hope.