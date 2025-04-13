Imphal: Manipur police, in cooperation with the central security forces, arrested three Maoist rebels belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in a series of operations in the Imphal East and West districts.

The police said that one KCP-PWG cadre, namely Thangjam Amujao Meitei (37) of Brahmapur Nahabam, Porompat-PS, Imphal East District, was arrested from his hiding place at Sangakpham bazaar in Imphal East on Saturday.

His arrest came based on an interrogation report of Mohammed Ashadon @ Talip @ Laingam (22), an active cadre of the same outfit who was arrested from his residence at Urup Awang Leikai, Imphal East, on April 11.

Another KCP-PWG cadre, namely Mangsidam Wanglen Singh @ Thouna (22), was also arrested at the instance of Md Ashadon.

Mangsidam Singh was apprehended from Lei Ingkhol Maning Leikai under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West District on April 11. He is directly involved in extortion activities.

The police added that three mobiles and some demand letters were recovered from their possession.