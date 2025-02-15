Imphal: A 27-year-old man who worked as a chef was found dead near his alleged girlfriend’s house in Bishnupur, Manipur.

The deceased was identified as Aheibam Roshan.

The incident occurred at Ningthoukhong Kha Leikai, under Bishnupur police station, around 3 pm on Friday.

Roshan, who worked at a hotel in Pune, Maharashtra, had returned to his hometown in Manipur.

According to reports, Roshan had eloped with his girlfriend on February 11, and they spent a night together.

However, as per Meitei customs, the girl was brought back to her parent’s home the next day.

Unfortunately, the elders of the girl’s family were unable to settle the marriage, leaving the couple heartbroken.

In a desperate attempt to be with his lover, Roshan went to meet her at her residence.

Roshan’s family received a phone call around 2:14 pm, informing them that he was threatening to kill himself with a knife.

Rushing to the scene, Roshan’s family members found him in a critical state and immediately took him to the RIMS Hospital in Imphal. Sadly, Roshan was declared dead by the doctors.

His mortal remains have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Roshan’s death.