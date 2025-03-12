

Imphal: Amid the indefinite total shutdown called by some tribal outfits at the Kuki-Zo tribal-inhabited areas, along National Highway-37, around 250 goods-laden vehicles, including 40 transporters carrying fuel, reached Imphal on Wednesday.

Officials said the authority has taken up strict security measures to ensure the movement of vehicles that carry essential items along NH-37, linking Silchar to Imphal via Jiribam, Noney, and Tamenglong districts of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Due to the ongoing indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council and backed by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), plying of private transporters came to a halt on this NH-37 since March 8″, the official said.

Manipur police control room report states that authorities have taken up strict security measures in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and fare movement of the vehicles.

Reports said, around 100 oil tankers and trucks left Jiribam for Imphal with CRPF escorts. From the other end, the CRPF troops escorted around 100 stranded trucks and oil tankers from Jiribam toward Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!