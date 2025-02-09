Imphal: In the renewed war against illegal poppy cultivation in the southern Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, illegal poppy plants that blossomed during its harvesting period were chipped down.

Ten poppy pods were also seized in the operation at the G Monglian village hill range under the Sangaiko police station of the district on Saturday.

Official reports said that the security forces and Forest Department in the presence of the District Magistrate, Churachandpur District conducted destruction of illicit poppy cultivation at G. Monglian village hill range under Sangaikot-PS, Churachandpur District.

During the destruction, approx. 5 acres of illicit poppy plants which could yield about 25 kg of illicit opium were destroyed and 10 Poppy pods were seized as evidence.

Though no arrests were made in the crackdown, police said a case in this relevant matter has been registered for legal proceedings.

The photos – one before the operation and another after the destruction of the vast poppy field, issued by the state police, have witnessed the changing nature of the landscape and its environment on the sloppy hill range.

Mention may be made within this purview that a combined team of Assam Rifles, Manipur police, representatives from Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), and District Forest officials destroyed approximately 4.8 acres of illicit poppy cultivation at Haopi Mollen village in Churachandpur on January 15.