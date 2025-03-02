Imphal: In a joint operation with Manipur Police, central paramilitary forces have successfully destroyed approximately 25 acres of illicit opium poppy cultivation in the remote, hilly areas of Tengnoupal district, located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The operation, aimed at tackling the drug menace in the region, covered two locations- Khudei-Khullen village and Khudei-Laipham under the Tengnoupal police station.

Over the past 36 hours, security forces, including Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and officials from the district Forest Division, carried out the eradication efforts.

The campaign led to the destruction of 10 acres of illegal poppy fields in Khudei-Khullen and 15 acres at Khudei-Laipham. The destroyed poppy fields were fully ripe, yielding around 125 kilograms of raw opium, which could have fetched approximately Rs 1.62 lakh in the regional black market.

The operation took place in the presence of the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Tengnoupal district.

Despite the significant scale of the destruction, no arrests have been made so far. The police have registered FIRs related to the case for further investigation.