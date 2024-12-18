Guwahati: Two men were shot in their legs by unidentified armed miscreants in Imphal East district of Manipur late Tuesday night.

Unidentified gunmen attacked Takhelchangbam Hemanta (55) and Yengkhom Kesho (56) at the Kongba river bank, under the jurisdiction of Heingang police station.

The armed miscreants reportedly arrived at the location, fired at the duo, aiming for their legs, and then escaped from the spot.

The injured persons were immediately taken to the police station by the locals.

The police soon rushed the duo to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators.