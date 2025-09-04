Imphal: Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur police, arrested five alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, and seized 2 kilograms of brown sugar, a heroin derivative, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore in the international drug trade, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday at 1:30 AM at the Tadubi police station checkpost along National Highway-102, connecting Nagaland.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from the Tadubi police station, Senapati, and the 16 Assam Rifles intercepted two Gypsy vehicles carrying 187 soap cases of brown sugar hidden on their rooftops. The arrests and seizure were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, following all formal procedures.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azhanii Amos (35) of Tunggam village, Senapati; Pavei Peter (25) of Tunggam village, Senapati; Pfokrehrii @ Akho (35) of Makhan Khuman village, Senapati; Trioa Sebastian (25) of Tunggam village, Senapati; and Mrs. K. Athini Sarah (43) of Makhrelui village, Senapati.

Authorities also confiscated the two white Gypsy vehicles bearing registration numbers NL-06-C-1733 and NL-06-C-0001, along with five mobile phones from the accused.

A case has been registered at Tadubi police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, and further investigation is underway.