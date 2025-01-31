Imphal: In intensifying the drive against extortion, the Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos arrested two suspected criminals involved in extortion cases in the Imphal West district.

The duo extortionists have been identified as Yumlembam Khelen Singh (40) and Huidrom Langambam Singh (30), both residents of the Sagolband Tera area of the Imphal West district.

Police said that they were arrested red-handed along with two mobile phones, a lock and key, and demand letters while serving demand letters in an area of Imphal city on Thursday.

The police report states that the arrested extortionists are involved in extortion activities like demanding money through threats or intimidation, often targeting businesses and individuals online.

The report added that the arrested gangs along with the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station for legal formalities.

