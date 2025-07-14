Imphal: A joint team of central security forces and Manipur police busted an inter-district drug trafficking gang with the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 2.193 kilograms of brown sugar hidden in cavities created in a four-wheeler.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Akbar Huissain, in a report submitted to the Officer-in-Charge of New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Manipur, stated that the accused, Ginminlen Haokip (24), Holminlen Khongsai (29), and Seigoumang Haolai, also known as Simon Haolai (27), all members of the Kuki-Zo community, were booked under the NDPS Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All three accused have been remanded to police custody until July 22 for further investigation. They were reportedly part of an interstate cartel involved in supplying illegal drugs to Kangpokpi district from the Churachandpur area over the past few years.

Acting on reliable input about a consignment of contraband brown sugar being transported from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi in a black Scorpio vehicle, a joint team comprising personnel from New Keithelmanbi Police (led by Kangpokpi ASP (Ops)), Noney Police, Assam Rifles, and the CRPF launched an operation on July 9.

During frisking and checking at Tupul Bridge, en route to Pongringlong village, located about 28 kilometers west of New Keithelmanbi Police Station, the team intercepted a black Scorpio with no registration number, traveling from Churachandpur toward Kangpokpi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon thorough inspection in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, the team discovered 196 soap cases filled with brown sugar, weighing a total of 2.193 kilograms, concealed in a rooftop compartment of the Scorpio that had been specially modified into a hidden chamber.