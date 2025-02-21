Imphal: A juvenile among 17 cadres of 4 insurgent outfits was arrested in large-scale operations conducted at the hotspots of four valley districts in Manipur on Thursday.

A large number of arms, ammunition, explosives, and incriminating documents were recovered from them, the police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The cordon and search operations were carried out under the coordinated efforts of the Manipur police, 5th Sikh Regiment, 2nd Mahar Regiment, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel.

The Manipur police report stated that the arrested persons were actively involved in extortion of money from the general public, private firms, business communities, and government employees to raise their party funds.

During the operations at Moirang Kiyam, Bishnupur district, 11 Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres including a juvenile were arrested.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One KYKL activist was also apprehended in an operation at Kakching Sumak in Kakching district.

An active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) was netted in an operation at Pheidinga in Imphal West District.

In another operation at Ibudhou Khonghaba Thangjing in the Bishnupur district, one cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-City Meitei faction was arrested.

An active cadre of the United National Liberation Front-Pambei group was also arrested from Ngariyanching foothills in Imphal East district.

Several arms, ammunition, explosives, digital items, and incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The retrieved items included four walkie-talkie chargers and three walkie-talkie sets, 31 pairs of jungle boots, some live ammunition of different arms, seven mobile phones, camouflage clothes tactical accessories, etc.

The reports added that the arrested cadres were handed over to the concerned police stations along with the seized items for further investigation and necessary legal action.