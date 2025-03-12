Manipur: 17.34 kg of raw opium seized,, drug smuggler arrested

Imphal: A suspected drug smuggler was arrested by Manipur police, assisted by CRPF personnel, along National Highway 102 in Senapati District, Manipur on Tuesday.

The arrest took place near Mt Everest College, Senapati, close to the T Khullen Naka Checkpost.

Authorities seized 17.34 kilograms of raw opium, locally known as Kani, valued at around Rs 22,000 in the illegal drug trade, along with a four-wheeler, a mobile phone with a SIM card, and some money from the suspect’s possession.

The arrest followed specific intelligence about drug trafficking from T Khullen village in Senapati District, aimed at transporting contraband to Nagaland.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Sandeep Deswal, was detained during a frisking operation. He has been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.