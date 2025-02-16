Imphal: Wung Tangkhul Region (WTR) claimed to have seized approximately 1,500 bottles of banned cough syrup and raw opium in Manipur.

The illegal items reportedly smuggled into the Ukhrul district of Manipur from Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland included Triroz-C, Dialex-DC, Cadifos-T, COF-Trex, Cyclotas tablets, and 50 grams of opium.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These items were confiscated by a team of the WTR during a drive in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

The banned cough syrups find their way into retail markets illegally for use as cheap alternatives to narcotics.Some individuals involved in the shady business were also nabbed, a report said on Sunday.

The banned cough syrup items were reportedly sold at Rs 500 per bottle in Ukhrul Town.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The policing cell of the WTR while claiming to have disposed of the confiscated items in the presence of the general public, appealed to the voluntary organizations and others to extend their support in the ongoing drive against the social evils and anti-social activities.

It may be mentioned herewith that the state government started launching the war on drugs in 2017.