Manipur: 14 acres of poppy plantation destroyed

Imphal: A joint team of the central and state forces conducted search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable locations of hill and valley districts of Manipur with the destruction of 14 acres of opium/poppy plantations.

During the operations, the movements of 126 and 372 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 have been ensured, an official statement said on Thursday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Also Read: Assam: Police vehicles engulf in flames mysteriously in Majuli

A total of 106 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, the Manipur Police and Forest Department conducted poppy destruction campaigns in the hill range of Thonglang Akutpa village, Kangpokpi.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC issues show-cause notice to govt over denotification of Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary

Approximately 14 acres of poppy plantation were destroyed.

The statement added that an FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.