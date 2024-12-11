Manipur: 14 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Kangpokpi

Imphal: In another drive against the illicit opium plantations, the state and central forces destroyed 14 acres of illegal poppy cultivation near the hill range of Thonglang Akutpa in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The destruction operation was jointly conducted by the Manipur police, state forest department, and CRPF personnel on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence input, the joint forces led by Additional SP (L/O) under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi, for destroying 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations near Thonglang Akutpa.

In the early flowering stage, the poppy plants were destroyed in the operation, though, no arrest has been made in this regard.

However, an FIR was registered for further investigation, officials said. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appreciated the combined efforts of the team.

On his Twitter account, the CM said, “I also thank the CRPF for their exceptional contributions. These actions reaffirm the State and the Union government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug threats and advancing the War on Drug campaign.”

Tuesday’s drive was the follow-up actions of the security forces as on December 5, a combined team of Police, Forest Department, and District Administration destroyed 8.76 acres of poppy fields in the Makuilongdi and Thonglang Atongba hill ranges in the same district.