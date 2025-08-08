Imphal: The Assam Rifles of the South Manipur Frontier, deployed at the Khudengthabi border outpost, successfully foiled an attempt at cattle smuggling on Thursday, based on a tip-off along the India-Myanmar international border in Tengnoupal district, Manipur.

They achieved significant success by arresting three smugglers red-handed on the spot.

Officials reported that, based on confidential information, the Assam Rifles were alerted to a possible cattle smuggling activity near the Tengnoupal district border area.

As soon as the input was received, all on-duty personnel were put on high alert.

During a swift check at the Khudengthabi Private Vehicle Check Post (PVCP) in Tengnoupal district, the team found three individuals smuggling 13 cattle in a vehicle.

They were later identified as:

i. Hemminlen Haokip (26)

ii. Shuhao Haokip (59)

iii. Henkholal Lhouvum (36)

They are residents of M. Chahnou Village, under the jurisdiction of Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar to the south.

The officials reported that the following items were seized from them:

i. 13 (thirteen) cattle, with an estimated total value of approximately Rs. 8,45,000 (Eight Lakh Forty-Five Thousand), and

ii. 01 (one) four-wheeler bearing registration number MN-07C-3345, which was used for cattle smuggling.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle registration documents were forged and fake.

The reports stated that the arrested smugglers, along with the impounded vehicle and seized cattle, were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

Officials added that the Assam Rifles is consistently taking strict measures to curb smuggling and illegal infiltration. Cattle smugglers are constantly trying to take advantage of the adverse conditions caused by heavy rains during the monsoon.