Manipur: 12 militants arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with paramilitary forces and the police in Manipur, has arrested 12 individuals linked to various militant groups.

The operation, which took place across multiple hotspots in the valley districts over the past 24 hours, resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition, explosives, Rs 1000 in cash, and incriminating documents.

The arrested individuals, aged between 24 and 53, were members of four underground militant groups reportedly involved in extortion activities in the region.

Among those arrested were eight cadres of the banned KCP (PWG) from temporary camps in Tera Urak and Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Greater Imphal.

One member of the KCP (Taibanganba) group was apprehended at Wabagai Makha Leikai in Kakching district, while one cadre each from the KYKL and Prepak (Progressive) were also arrested from Wangoo in Kakching and Sangjembam village in Imphal East.

Seized items included a 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition, 45 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition (AK and SLR rifle), a BAOFENG handheld set, 12 mobile phones, and various documents such as KCP (PWG) receipt books, tax challans, and ID cards. Two vehicles were also confiscated.