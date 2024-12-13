Manipur: 110 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Ukhrul

Imphal: A total of eight makeshift huts found in the hillslopes of the Khamasom hill ranges in Ukhrul, Manipur were burnt down after destroying 110 acres of illegal poppy plantations, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The Chief Minister on a social media post wrote, “Another Major Success in our Fight Against Illicit Poppy Cultivation.”

A combined team comprising of Ukhrul District Police, Forest Department, 18 Assam Rifles and district administration carried out a significant poppy destruction operation in the Khamasom hill ranges under Ukhrul Police Station jurisdiction on Thursday.

In the continuous crackdown against the illegal poppy plantation, the law protectors of the country destroyed around 110 acres of illicit opium cultivation in the eastern parts of Manipur sharing a border with Myanmar. During the operation, 8 makeshift huts found in the fields were burned down.

An FIR has been registered for further investigation.

This effort involved more than 50 dedicated personnel, who braved the cold over two nights to ensure the destruction of the illicit crop, the CM said on his Facebook.

Earlier, on December 7, 2024, Ukhrul Police arrested four individuals in connection with poppy cultivation in the same area.