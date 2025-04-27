Imphal: Central forces and Manipur police arrested 11 militants associated with three different valley-based underground groups allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting businesses, government officials, and the transport sectors.

The arrests were made in a series of operations conducted in the vulnerable areas of the Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday.

Manipur police morning bulletin reports that intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations were carried out extensively to nab the culprits involved in extortion activities in the state.

During house-to-house search operations at different suspected areas and insurgents’ hideouts, a total of 11 insurgents of different underground groups, mainly operating in the valley districts, were arrested.

The arrested persons were paraded before the concerned police officers. for further investigations. Among the arrested, one active member of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) was from the gate of Imphal City Sewage Treatment Plant, Lamphelpat, under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West District.

Takhellambam Meipaksana Singh @ Korou @ Biken (29) of Sawongbung Awang Leikai, Imphal East District, was arrested with two mobile handsets and one Aadhaar Card.

He was involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands/threats to banks and the general public located in and around the Imphal area.

Further, he is involved in the locking of a Gas Agency located at Bamon Leikai, Imphal East District, around 07 days back.

He also disclosed that he is presently working under the command of one self-styled (S/S) Commander of PREPAK (Pro), who is also working under one s/s Commander Sana of PREPAK (Pro) organisation.

It may be mentioned that Sana has been arrested by Manipur Police recently and is now under police custody at Sagolmang Police Station.