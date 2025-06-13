Imphal: To enhance flight safety and prevent pilot distraction, the Manipur government has announced an immediate ban on the use of laser lights, including laser pointers and laser shows, within a 10 km radius of Imphal Airport.

The decision to enforce this ban reportedly originated from a recent meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee of Imphal International Airport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A statement issued by Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district, confirmed the new regulation.

The ban applies to several key locations, including Mongsangei, Sangaiprou, Ningombam, Malom Tuliyaima, Malom Tulihal, Meitram, Langthabal Lep, Ghari, Taobungkhok, Yarou Bamdiar, and Kodompokpi. The directive comes into effect immediately.

The DC stated in an order that, as discussed in the last meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee of the Imphal International Airport, they hereby direct the general public to prohibit the use of laser lights, both laser pointers and laser shows, within a 10km radius of the Imphal International Airport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further clarified, “We implement this ban to prevent visual distractions of pilots and ensure flight safety.”

The order cautioned that any person or organization found not complying with the ban will face severe consequences.

“Authorities will fine violators and take legal action against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Aircraft Rules 1937, and the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994, ” the order added.