Imphal: Central security forces taking a close vigil along the international Indo-Myanmar border apprehended a cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) along with an arm and ammunition.

Security forces made the arrest and seizure in an area of Taret River under Kasom Khullen Police Station, Kamjong District of Manipur, during the past 36 hours, officials reported on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the report, the Assam Rifles carried out the operation acting on a reliable source, leading to the arrest of the PREPAK cadre.

Authorities later identified the arrested individual as Jameson Ngangbam (21), a resident of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leirak, Imphal West District.

From his possession, the team seized a 9 mm Pistol with six live rounds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report added that the authorities handed the arrested individual and confiscated items over to the concerned police station for necessary legal proceedings.

Established in 1980, Prepak is fighting for the restoration of the lost sovereignty of the Manipur kingdom. The princely state of Manipur merged with the Union of India in 1949.