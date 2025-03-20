Man killed in hit and run case in Manipur, JAC seeks justice

Imphal: A four-wheeler vehicle on Wednesday night knocked down a 51-year-old man which led the victim to succumb at Uchiwa Thambalkong under the Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The official said police have identified the victim as Asem Maimu, 51, a resident of Thoubal Leishamgthem Wangmataba.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After commissioning the crime, the driver of the vehicle sped away from the spot, the police said.

Upon getting the report, a team of forensic experts and the Mayang Imphal police station rushed to the spot.

After an inquest, police have deposited the body at the mortuary of the RIMS Imphal for post-mortem, the police added.

Police has registered an FIR under the hit and run sections of the laws.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, Police have initiated an investigation to nab the elusive driver, the official added.

Following the incident local club and Meira Paibis formed a Joint Action Committee to seek justice against the hit and run of Asem Maimu.

The members and supporters of the JAC staged a sit-in protest at the Thoubal Wangmataba on Thursday.

The JAC convenor T Momocha told the reporters that the JAC would claim the dead body when the authority apprehended the accused of the incident and delivered justice.

JAC will launch various forms of agitations to press their demand, Momocha added.