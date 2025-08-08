Guwahati: The Lok Sabha passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Budget for the financial year 2025–26 on Thursday by a voice vote, despite ongoing disruptions in the House.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Manipur GST Amendment Bill, stating that the changes were not only necessary but constitutionally mandated.

She explained that the amendment aimed to bring Manipur’s tax structure in line with the decisions taken by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council during its 52nd meeting in October 2023.

A crucial part of the amendment allows the state to impose a tax on un-denatured Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and rectified spirit used in the production of alcoholic beverages.

Sitharaman warned that if the amendment was not passed promptly, Manipur would lack the legal authority to levy taxes on certain products, which would negatively impact its revenue.

Alongside the GST amendment, the Lok Sabha also approved the Manipur Budget for 2025–26. Sitharaman presented the budget under Article 356 of the Constitution, as Manipur has remained under President’s Rule since February 13 this year. The Parliament had earlier approved the extension of President’s Rule in the state until February 2026.

The budget outlines a total expenditure of Rs 30,969.44 crore, building on a previous allocation of Rs 35,103.90 crore presented in March. It includes an additional central allocation of Rs 2,898 crore, with Rs 1,667 crore designated for capital expenditure and Rs 1,231 crore earmarked for revenue purposes.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the budget focuses on supporting Manipur’s recovery amid continued conflict and displacement.

She detailed major financial provisions for rehabilitation efforts, security enhancements, support for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, repayment of high-interest loans, and capital infusion into critical sectors of the state’s economy.

Despite Sitharaman’s appeals for constructive discussion, the session remained tense. The Congress-led Opposition continued to protest in the Well of the House, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Presiding over the House, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal repeatedly urged members to maintain order and reminded them that the SIR issue was sub judice before the Supreme Court and therefore not open for debate in Parliament.

He sharply criticized the Opposition’s disruptive behavior, questioning whether their purpose in the House was solely to stall proceedings.

In response to the protests, Sitharaman expressed disappointment over what she called “hypocrisy” from those opposing the budget. She expressed surprise that parties who had previously shown concern for Manipur were now blocking vital funds essential for the state’s recovery. She accused them of shedding “ghariyali aansoo” (crocodile tears) while ignoring the pressing needs of a crisis-hit region.

Before the House adjourned, Sitharaman introduced a separate bill authorizing withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the 2025–26 fiscal year and took it up alongside the Demands for Grants.

In her closing remarks, the Finance Minister stressed that these financial measures are more than numbers on paper; they are critical steps toward restoring normalcy, rebuilding infrastructure, and reinstating the people’s trust in a state grappling with deep social and economic challenges.