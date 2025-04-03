Guwahati: The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of “President’s rule” in Manipur with members across party lines supporting the decision.

While endorsing the decision, members of parliament across party lines criticized the central government’s handling of the crisis in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his response to the debate, asserted that the government has taken comprehensive measures to restore normalcy in the Northeastern state.

He said that the state has been in a state of normalcy for four months. The Centre has started dialogues with both Meitei and Kuki communities aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution.

“By and large the situation is peaceful. As long as people are in camps, I would not say the situation is satisfactory. The government is taking all possible steps to restore peace in Manipur,” he said.

Shah said that the ethnic conflict started following a high court order.

“The day the order came, we sent the central forces by air. There was no delay on our part (in taking action),” he said.

According to Shah, the violence, which began in May 2023, resulted in 260 fatalities, with 80% occurring within the initial month.

Shah also provided historical context, citing previous ethnic clashes in Manipur.

He stated that the Naga-Kuki conflicts of the 1990s led to 750 deaths over a decade; the Kuki-Paite clashes of 1997-98, resulted in 352 deaths; and the Meitei-Pangal conflicts of the 1990s, caused over 100 deaths.

“The narrative that violence only erupted under the BJP rule is inaccurate,” Shah said.

Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, TMC’s Sayani Ghosh, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant, and NCP (SCP)’s Supriya Sule, echoed the call for peace and stability in the state.

The house adopted the “Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February 2025 under article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur,” by a voice vote.