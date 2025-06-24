Imphal: Vehicular movement was halted on the Assam-Manipur National Highway due to landslides and mudslides in the Noney district, following incessant rain for the past two days.

Officials reported that vehicular traffic was disrupted for around 8 hours on NH-37, which links Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam district headquarters of Manipur.

This disruption followed a massive landslide and mudslide that occurred at multiple locations in Luwangchum and Ramchung villages on Tuesday, specifically between New Kaiphundai, Awangkhun, and the Makhuthong bridge.

Due to the landslide and mudslide, many loaded vehicles coming from Silchar via the Jiribam side and empty vehicles moving from Imphal towards Assam were halted on both sides of the road for about 8 hours.

According to official sources, the landslide and mudslide occurred at around 3 am on Tuesday.

However, machinery from ABCI and NHIDCL, the road construction and repair companies, had removed the debris blocking the road and cleared it by 11 am on Tuesday.

Police, however, confirmed that, prior to the natural disaster, the movement of 265 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured.

Strict security measures were taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

The sources further stated that the heavy rain also triggered flash floods in the Nambul and Imphal rivers, prompting authorities in the Imphal West district to issue warnings advising the public to avoid visiting the riverbanks.

The continuous rain over the past two days has also led to a decrease in the state’s temperature.