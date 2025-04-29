Imphal: One active cadre each from the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were killed in an attack by a combined team from India’s military forces and its proxy forces along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

According to a joint press release issued by the Central Committees of KCP and KYKL, Oinam Telheiba alias Landaba (36), an armed cadre of the KYKL, and Ahanthem Bishan alias Kanglei (29), a KCP cadre, lost their lives at a place on the Manipur-Myanmar border at around 10 am on April 25, 2025.

Landaba, son of Oinam Ranjit and Yandhabi of Uchiwa Turel Wangma in Imphal West district, and Ahanthem Bishan, son of Ahanthem Kumarijit and Pishak of Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai in Imphal East district.

Various revolutionary outfits, including Prepak, KCP, PLA, and UNLF-K, mourned the untimely demise of the duo and shared the pain and grief of the families of Landaba and Bishan.

These outfits and their members have also offered a revolutionary salute to the departed souls of the two killed cadres.

